Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
‘Quality Feeds Crucial To Productive Poultry Business’
NigeriaThe MANAGING director, FACCO West Africa Limited, Mr Bolaji Adelayo, has posited that the success of poultry business solely lies on the quality of feeds given to livestock.
Adelayo stated this while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune at his office in Lagos.
He noted that the success and failure of poultry business are determined by the quality of feeds used by poultry operators
Speaking on why feeds from FACCO West Africa are different from others, Adelayo stated that:”At FACCO West Africa, we do not compromise standards and that is what we have been renowned for in the last four decades.”
”Our diets are formulated based on amino acid requirements of birds and not crude protein as it has always been. And this is what makes our products distinct in the market.”
Adelayo also disclosed that the company has been at the front burner in the area of poultry equipment, which makes it a major contributor to the development of poultry industry in Nigeria.
Leave a Reply