‘Quality Feeds Crucial To Productive Poultry Business’

NigeriaThe MANAGING director, FACCO West Africa Limited, Mr Bolaji Adelayo, has posited that the success of poultry business solely lies on the quality of feeds given to livestock.

Adelayo stated this while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune at his office in Lagos.

He noted that the success and failure of poultry business are determined by the quality of feeds used by poultry operators

He advised poultry operators to always ensure the feeds they are using are of high quality as this could only guarantee reasonable profit on their investment.

Speaking on why feeds from FACCO West Africa are different from others, Adelayo stated that:”At FACCO West Africa, we do not compromise standards and that is what we have been renowned for in the last four decades.”

”Our diets are formulated based on amino acid requirements of birds and not crude protein as it has always been. And this is what makes our products distinct in the market.”

Adelayo also disclosed that the company has been at the front burner in the area of poultry equipment, which makes it a major contributor to the development of poultry industry in Nigeria.