Firm invests N300 million in quality control for Nigeria Exports

LSScientific Limited, a quality control company based in Lagos, Abuja, and United Kingdom, has invested N300 million into building quality control laboratories in Nigeria, to ensure that the quality of goods produced in the country meets international standards.



The company, which disclosed this at the launch of its four laboratories in Lagos, said the laboratories would help its customers and the general public to be safer, healthier and scientifically advanced in terms of technology.

The Managing Director, LSScientfic Limited, Olumurewa Odunjo, said the company is in the business of quality control and helps companies and manufacturers to maintain the highest level of quality in the product they manufacture, be it consumables, materials or textiles.



He noted the laboratories would enable their customers to do in-house testing for their goods at affordable rates, to ensure their products and services are of highest quality required internationally.



“We have a wet chemistry laboratory where we carry out analysis using different kinds of chemicals; a microbiology laboratory where we carry out microorganism studies; an instrumentation laboratory that is fully equipped with state of the art equipment; and a technical repair and calibration laboratory.

“We carryout technical repairs, maintenance, calibrations, and training of the users of those instruments. This is a long-term investment and the whole idea is to make sure that Nigeria produces the highest level of quality of products,” he said.



Odunjo noted that within a five-year period, countries around the world rejected over 250 Nigerian goods products, while only five products were rejected from Ghana in the same period, stressing the need for Nigerians to give more attention to quality.

He maintained that the whole idea of local content development is to export goods and earn foreign currency, noting that Nigeria cannot achieve the desired milestone until it ensures that its products can compete favourably in the international space.



He noted that the company is here to support the government in its drive for local content development and would support manufacturers in the country to achieve the best standard of quality, as Nigeria, stands to benefit a lot from the N300 million facilities.

The Head, Marketing and Business Development, LSScientfic, Olukoya Adewale, said the company is collaborating the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria (IPAN), to ensure the quality of products that are manufactured in Nigeria are topnotch.



He said: “When I talk of collaboration, I don’t only mean selling equipment and services to them, but we also work together in the area of training of our staff, that of customers, and that of our partners.”

