CAC extends deadline for discounted business names’ registration fee

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has extended the 50 per cent reduction in the registration fee for business names by 3 days beginning from 13th August to Friday, 16th August, 2019.

The three-day extension is to enable the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that failed to register their businesses as a result of the Sallah holidays to take the advantage to do so with immediate effect.

Registration of their businesses is a prelude to owning corporate accounts with banks as well as having access to loans, grants and other government interventions. .

In a statement signed by the Head, Public Affairs of CAC, Moses Adaguusu, the commission enjoined members of the public to take advantage of the fresh three-day extension to register their business names at reduced cost.

CAC reiterates that registration can be done online or at any of the Commission’s Offices nationwide by visiting its website.