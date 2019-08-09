First Bank supports SMEs

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has expressed its support for the Small and Medium Enterprises in the country.

A statement from the bank said that as part of its activities for this segment of the economy, it would introduce its specialised SME propositions during its SME Week in Lagos.

The Deputy Managing Director, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Gbenga Shobo, said, “First Bank has over the years been at the forefront of supporting businesses, especially the SMEs as we recognise that the SMEs are the engine of the economy. We are committed to ensuring that we leave no stone unturned as we connect with them in their continued contribution to national development in terms of the employment opportunities they create as well as their contribution to the nation’s GDP among many economic values.”

“The First Bank SME Week is driven to promote the bank’s SME proposition, thereby having SMEs across the country optimally enlightened on how to plug in. We believe this will help SMEs bolster their contributions to the growth and development of the economy.”

Following extensive research by the bank over the years, it said it had identified seven pillars essential for the sustainability and growth of the SMEs.

It listed them as access to infrastructure, access to talent, capacity building, policy and regulation, access to resources, access to market and access to finance.