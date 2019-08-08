Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Kwikmoney Loan : How To Get Upto N500,000 In Minutes
Are looking for how to instant loan to solve domestic or business challenges? If YES, then read further because in this post you will discover how a company called Kwikmoney is giving out instant loan to Nigerians without asking them for collateral.
Kwikmoney (Kwikcash) is an automated instant loan service company in Nigeria.
What’s the Amount of Loan you can get from Kwikmoney?
You start by getting small loan from Kwikmoney and grow your amounts over time as you pay your loans and build trust with the system.
The amount of loan you can collect from Kwikmoney starts from N500 to N500, 000 and loan tenure is between 14-30days with an interest at 5%-10%
How to Apply for instant loan from Kwikmoney ( Step by Step)
How to get a loan from Kwikmoney
- Dial *561# …
- Select loans. …
- Select request loan. …
- Wait for loan …
Visit the Kwikmoney website loan portal (https://my.kwikmoney.com). …
- Input your phone number. …
- Complete verification.
How do I pay back kwikmoney loan?
Pay online
Go to my.kwikmoney.com
Pay with USSD
1. Dial *561#
2. Navigate to “Pay Loan”
Pay with ATM
Please ensure you have the phone that receives your bank alerts with you in case you need to receive a token, then do the following:
- Insert your ATM card and select the ‘Quickteller’ option
2. Select ‘Pay Bills’
3. Select ‘Others’
4. Enter ‘04354101’ as the Biller Code
5. Enter the phone number being used with kwikmoney for ‘Customer Reference Number’
6. Confirm payment
7. You will see a confirmation message for your payment. Kindly note that there is a N100 processing fee.
Pay with cash
Visit any of the following banks:
- Fidelity Bank
2. Access Bank
3. UBA
4. GT Bank
5. Keystone Bank
6. Wema Bank
7. Sterling Bank
Inform them you want to make a kwikmoney payment on PAYDIRECT. There is no account number to pay into but give them the phone number used with kwikmoney as the Customer Reference Number for Paydirect. We advise going to the bank early in the morning.
For more questions and enquires please use Kwikmoney contact address details below to reach customer care officer.
KWIKMONEY HEAD OFFICE ADDRESS
3B Adekunle Lawal Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria.
KWIKMONEY CUSTOMER CARE NUMBER AND EMAIL
phone number is +23417002274
Customer support email is support@kwikmoney.com
Also text help to 561 from 9mobile line only
