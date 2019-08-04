Get Access Bank USSD Code for Payday Loan product

Unveiled in partnership with Remita, the strategic tool requires no collateral or guarantor, enabling customers to obtain loans instantly without visiting the bank – thereby enabling customers to meet their urgent financial needs before receiving their salaries.

“With our obligations to our customers especially during difficult economic periods, we are emphasizing Access Bank’s position in offering lifestyle products and services that meets their financial needs,” he added.

Etuokwu further explained that the product offers customers and non-customers easy access to a unique platform that gives them access to loans against their next salary payment, and enables them obtain a loan instantly by simply dialing a USSD Code *901*11# on their mobile phones.

“Payday loan can also be obtained to fulfill any financial and personal requirement to enhance their quality of life. The product is unique, as recipients only have to be diligent salary earners, who will be able to obtain instant loans without stress or involving a guarantor”, the statement read in part.