Export skills for Muslim women

Bountiis Charity, a non-governmental organisation, has trained over 40 Muslim women on export businesses, as part of its entrepreneurship empowerment programme.

Bountiis runs several programmes for Muslim women of all caliber and societal status; ranging from the professionals to the stay-at-home mums

The mini-export workshop, which held in Lagos was designed to be an empowerment initiative of Bountiis to support striving entrepreneurs towards enhancing alternative revenue generation in women as a contribution to the nations economic development.

Chairperson, Bountiis Board of Trustees, Dr. Falilat Jimoh, said the firm aspires to empower Muslim women to become enlightened, successful and thrive as individuals and members of the society.She stated that Bountiis organises programmes for women to come together and share knowledge,, experience, resources and network to grow stronger and rise higher above all challenges of life.

She emphasized that Bountiis is a non-partisan group with no affiliation to any political parties, groups or Islamic organization, hence, Muslim women are not required to be a member of a particular Islamic organization or group to benefit from the programmes.

An international trade consultant, the Chief Executive Officers, 56pivot group Inc, Canada and De-promising Innovation Consulting Limited, Nigeria, Matti Abdul Fatai, called on government to address logistics problems in Agro commodity business and put measure in place to make it profitable for farmers by serving as off-takers to coordinate pricing of these commodities.

The second facilitator, the founder of Export Africana, Adetola Tamunokubie, explained to the participants, the nitty gritty of exporting local foods items to Nigerians abroad.

The session exposed participants to what foods exportation is all about from sourcing the items, list of commodities suitable for export, pricing, product packaging, payment methods and how to locate buyer’s online.Participants also learnt skills to effectively utilise digital marketing tools, enhance brand feasibility and increase sales.

