Renmoney Loans: How To Get UpTo ₦4 million In 24 hours

Getting personnel or business loans in Nigeria this days has become very easy, since the Renmoney started operation in the country. If you want to know more about Renmoney loans and How To Get UpTo ₦4 million in 24 hours without Collateral,please continue reading this post till the end.Renmoney is one of the leading Microfinance banks in Lagos,Nigeria reputable for granting quick loans from ₦50, 000 to ₦4 million without collateral to monthly Salary earners and business owners with flexible repayment options.

Renmoney Started operation in 2012 and the company have been providing personal and business loans to Nigerians.

According to the information obtained on Remoney loan website, it is estimated that Remoney Microfinance bank has provided loans to over 200, 000 People/ businesses in Nigeria.

RENMONEY LOAN INTEREST RATE

The interest rate payable depends on your repayment plan.

Longer repayment plans (12months) attracts higher interest rate, while short repayment plans (1-6 months) attracts lesser interest rates.

Visit Remoney>> loan calculator

Before taking steps to get quick loans from Remoney Microfinance bank, please go through Renmoney loan requirement and Interest rates below.

REQUIREMENTS FOR SALARY EARNERS WHO NEEDS REMONEY LOAN

For Salary earners, you need to meet the following criteria

Loans are given to people aged between 22 and 59

You need to have an account in a Nigerian commercial bank You need to live and work within the territory of Lagos State

You must have a regular monthly income, which can be verified upon request

You need a clear and transparent Credit Bureau Report without negative entries In the history of your bank account, there must be no returned cheques

You need to bring with you a recent picture of you in a passport format

You need to provide a statement from the bank that you do have salary. The statement must embrace the recent 6 months and bear a stamp of the bank

You must provide a special stuff identification card to prove you are currently employed Documents that confirm your employment, promotion, salary growth, and so on.

You can also bring a personal letter from the HR of your company

You need to provide some utility bills (collected within the recent three months) to prove you have a home and pay for it A valid document that proves your personality and identifies

you (a driver’s license, a passport, and so on)

REQUIREMENT FOR SELF-EMPLOYED WHO NEEDS REMONEY LOAN

self-employed, the criteria to get RenMoney loans are a little bit different:

You need to bring one recent photo of a passport format

You need to provide valid document that proves your identity (an inner or an international passport, a driver’s license, or a voter’s card)

You must have a valid business card or an identification card

You need to provide a salary statement from the bank, which embraces the recent 6 months

You need to render a proof that you pay taxes (either a document that proves your registration as a tax payer or receipts of executed payments)

You are supposed to prove that your repayment means is NUBAN cheques and nothing else

You will also need the most recent utility bills (for business or home) Finally, you will need a guarantor

STEPS ON HOW TO GET A LOAN FROM RENMONEY.

If you meet all the loans requirement stated above and ready to get a Zero Collateral Loans from Renmoney In less than 24 hours,please follow the steps listed below.

1. VISIT RENMONEY WEBSITE

Please Click link to visit Remoney loan website and start applying for loans.

2. COMPLETE ONLINE APPLICATION FORM

Fill and complete the loan application form on Remoney loan website.

3. UPLOAD YOUR DOCUMENTS

please upload all required documents which must include, a copy of your ID, proof of address and bank statement.

4. Patiently WAIT FOR YOUR LOAN

After completing the online application please kindly wait a bit, for your loan to be approved. Remoney will credit your bank account in 24 hours or less, if your loan is approved. Always check your email for notification.

5. AlSO VISIT ANY OF RENMONEY BRANCH OFFICES

Also, you can visit any of its branch offices in Lagos,Nigeria, if you can’t apply online.

Renmoney Contact Addresses

Head Office: 23, Awolowo Road Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria

Branch Offices

Pentagon Plaza, 23 Opebi Road, Ikeja.

Kings Plaza, 80, Adeniran Ogunsanya Street, Surulere.

27-29 Odunlami Street, Marina

F61 & F62 Road 3, Ikota Shopping Complex, Ikota, Lekki-Ajah.

Renmoney Customer care Number : 0700 5000 500

Remoney Email address: hello@renmoney.com