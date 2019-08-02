Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Renmoney Loans: How To Get UpTo ₦4 million In 24 hours
Renmoney Loans: How To Get UpTo ₦4 million In 24 hours
Getting personnel or business loans in Nigeria this days has become very easy, since the Renmoney started operation in the country.If you want to know more about Renmoney loans and How To Get UpTo ₦4 million in 24 hours without Collateral,please continue reading this post till the end.Renmoney is one of the leading Microfinance banks in Lagos,Nigeria reputable for granting quick loans from ₦50, 000 to ₦4 million without collateral to monthly Salary earners and business owners with flexible repayment options.
Renmoney Started operation in 2012 and the company have been providing personal and business loans to Nigerians.
According to the information obtained on Remoney loan website, it is estimated that Remoney Microfinance bank has provided loans to over 200, 000 People/ businesses in Nigeria.
RENMONEY LOAN INTEREST RATE
The interest rate payable depends on your repayment plan.
Longer repayment plans (12months) attracts higher interest rate, while short repayment plans (1-6 months) attracts lesser interest rates.
Visit Remoney>> loan calculator
Before taking steps to get quick loans from Remoney Microfinance bank, please go through Renmoney loan requirement and Interest rates below.
REQUIREMENTS FOR SALARY EARNERS WHO NEEDS REMONEY LOAN
For Salary earners, you need to meet the following criteria
Loans are given to people aged between 22 and 59
You need to have an account in a Nigerian commercial bank You need to live and work within the territory of Lagos State
You must have a regular monthly income, which can be verified upon request
You need a clear and transparent Credit Bureau Report without negative entries In the history of your bank account, there must be no returned cheques
You need to bring with you a recent picture of you in a passport format
You need to provide a statement from the bank that you do have salary. The statement must embrace the recent 6 months and bear a stamp of the bank
You must provide a special stuff identification card to prove you are currently employed Documents that confirm your employment, promotion, salary growth, and so on.
You can also bring a personal letter from the HR of your company
You need to provide some utility bills (collected within the recent three months) to prove you have a home and pay for it A valid document that proves your personality and identifies
you (a driver’s license, a passport, and so on)
REQUIREMENT FOR SELF-EMPLOYED WHO NEEDS REMONEY LOAN
self-employed, the criteria to get RenMoney loans are a little bit different:
You need to bring one recent photo of a passport format
You need to provide valid document that proves your identity (an inner or an international passport, a driver’s license, or a voter’s card)
You must have a valid business card or an identification card
You need to provide a salary statement from the bank, which embraces the recent 6 months
You need to render a proof that you pay taxes (either a document that proves your registration as a tax payer or receipts of executed payments)
You are supposed to prove that your repayment means is NUBAN cheques and nothing else
You will also need the most recent utility bills (for business or home) Finally, you will need a guarantor
STEPS ON HOW TO GET A LOAN FROM RENMONEY.
If you meet all the loans requirement stated above and ready to get a Zero Collateral Loans from Renmoney In less than 24 hours,please follow the steps listed below.
1. VISIT RENMONEY WEBSITE
Please Click link to visit Remoney loan website and start applying for loans.
2. COMPLETE ONLINE APPLICATION FORM
Fill and complete the loan application form on Remoney loan website.
3. UPLOAD YOUR DOCUMENTS
please upload all required documents which must include, a copy of your ID, proof of address and bank statement.
4. Patiently WAIT FOR YOUR LOAN
After completing the online application please kindly wait a bit, for your loan to be approved. Remoney will credit your bank account in 24 hours or less, if your loan is approved. Always check your email for notification.
5. AlSO VISIT ANY OF RENMONEY BRANCH OFFICES
Also, you can visit any of its branch offices in Lagos,Nigeria, if you can’t apply online.
Renmoney Contact Addresses
Head Office: 23, Awolowo Road Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria
Branch Offices
- Pentagon Plaza, 23 Opebi Road, Ikeja.
- Kings Plaza, 80, Adeniran Ogunsanya Street, Surulere.
- 27-29 Odunlami Street, Marina
- F61 & F62 Road 3, Ikota Shopping Complex, Ikota, Lekki-Ajah.
Renmoney Customer care Number : 0700 5000 500
Remoney Email address: hello@renmoney.com
Leave a Reply