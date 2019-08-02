FG establishes waste recycling plants in 26 states

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Thursday announced that it had established community waste management and recycling plants in 26 states across the country.

It said some of the plants had been completed, while others were at various stages of completion, adding that the facilities would complement the efforts of state governments at facilitating clean environment and preventing environmental pollution from solid waste disposal in Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment, Ibukun Odusote, disclosed that the plants were established by the FME to help check the menace caused by floods, as it would prevent the blocking of waterways in the benefitting states.

Odusote disclosed this during the facility tour of the Community Solid Waste Management Plant, located at Auta Balaifi, Karu Nasarawa Local Government Area, Nasarawa State.

She said, “Nations across the globe are looking for ways to manage their solid waste so that it will not block waterways as majority of flooding are caused by drainage blockage due to indiscriminate solid waste disposal.

“In Nigeria, critical mass of solid waste is being generated. Therefore, this plant will recycle solid waste and bring out raw materials that can be used in plastic production, thereby keeping our environment clean and of commercial value to the host community and the state.”

Odusote enjoined host communities and state governments to maximise the revenue generation and solid waste management potential of the plants upon handing over to them.

She explained that similar solid waste management plants and intervention programmes of the Federal Ministry of Environment to complement the efforts of state governments in waste management were at various stages of completion in 26 states of the federation.

“We look forward to Nasarawa State Government, upon handing over of the project, to make a level of commerce out of this plant as it recycles solid waste and turn it into a raw material for further production,” the permanent secretary stated.