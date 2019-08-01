Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process.
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days;
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative.
Price of Nigeria’s Bonny Light Crude Rises as WTI, Brent Crude Fall
Prices of crude oil listed at the International market saw a drop on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Leading this was the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude which saw 16 Cent drop or 0.28 percent to trade at $58.
Brent Crude followed suit, as it saw a 24 Cents, equivalent to 0.37 percent to trade at $64 per barrel.
However, for the Nigerian Crude, Bonny Light; it was a different ball game as the crude registered a 27 Cents or 0.42 percent increase to trade at $66 per barrel as well as other listed Nigerian crude on the market, notably Brass River and Qua Iboe, which went up yesterday.
Brass River gained $1.19, indicating a 1.82 percent change to trade for $67, Qua Iboe also gained $1.19, equivalent to 1.82 percent to trade for $67 per barrel.
Meanwhile, U.S. and Chinese negotiators wrapped up a round of trade talks on Wednesday without visible signs of progress and put off their next meeting until September.
A Reuters monthly poll showed oil prices are expected to be range-bound
