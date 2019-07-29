Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
United States Records $308.1m agro Exports to Nigeria
The United States (U.S) Department of Agriculture said its agro exports to Nigeria stood at $308.1 million last year.
In a statement, the USDA said agri- export produce to Nigeria constituted 11 per cent of its share of the country market share in West Africa. Top exports prospect for US producers, included condiments and sauces, corn, prepared foods, soybeans, wheat, wine and beer .
To improve relationship, USDA will lead a trade mission to Accra, Ghana, October 28 through 31, seeking to unlock new export opportunities in several West African countries where strong economic growth is driving demand for imported food and farm products.
According to the statement, the mission is to support the Administration’s Prosper Africa initiative, which seeks to strengthen the United States’ commercial ties and foster fair and reciprocal trade with countries in Africa.
Local workers from the USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service will arrange meetings between trade mission delegates and potential customers from Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Senegal, and The Gambia, helping lay the foundation for long-lasting business relationships.
In addition, in-depth economic and policy briefings and local site visits will help participants better understand the opportunities and challenges of exporting to West African countries.
Leave a Reply