United States Records $308.1m agro Exports to Nigeria

The United States (U.S) Department of Agriculture said its agro exports to Nigeria stood at $308.1 million last year.

In a statement, the USDA said agri- export produce to Nigeria constituted 11 per cent of its share of the country market share in West Africa. Top exports prospect for US producers, included condiments and sauces, corn, prepared foods, soybeans, wheat, wine and beer .

To improve relationship, USDA will lead a trade mission to Accra, Ghana, October 28 through 31, seeking to unlock new export opportunities in several West African countries where strong economic growth is driving demand for imported food and farm products.

According to the statement, the mission is to support the Administration’s Prosper Africa initiative, which seeks to strengthen the United States’ commercial ties and foster fair and reciprocal trade with countries in Africa.

Local workers from the USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service will arrange meetings between trade mission delegates and potential customers from Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Senegal, and The Gambia, helping lay the foundation for long-lasting business relationships.

In addition, in-depth economic and policy briefings and local site visits will help participants better understand the opportunities and challenges of exporting to West African countries.