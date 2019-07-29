Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
MTN Nigeria declares N60b interim dividend
MTN Nigeria Communications Plc will be distributing N60 billion as interim cash dividend to shareholders.
Shareholders will receive a dividend per share of N2.95 for the first half ended June 30, 2019.
Key extracts of the six-month report showed that profit before tax rose by 30.86 per cent to N190.4 billion in first half 2019 as against N108.35 billion recorded in comparable period of 2018.
Profit after tax grew by 34.79 per cent from N73.4 billion to N98.93 billion. Total turnover had grown by 12.12 per cent to N566.95 billion as against N505.67 billion.
Operating profit had risen by 39.49 per cent from N136.50 billion to N190.4 billion. Earnings per share rose by 34.79 per cent to N4.86 compared with N3.61.
Leave a Reply