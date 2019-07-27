Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
US Stocks Gain on Strong Earnings, Google Surges
Wall Street stocks rose early Friday following a batch of mostly good earnings and a mixed report on second-quarter US economic growth.
Shares of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, surged nearly 10 percent, while Starbucks, McDonald’s and Intel also pushed higher after the companies reported solid earnings.
About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 27,170.03.
The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.5 percent to 3,017.37, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.9 percent to 8,310.25.
US government data showed second-quarter growth at 2.1 percent, slower than in the first quarter, but above expectations.
Consumer spending was a strength, offsetting weakness in business investment, said Briefing.com Patrick O’Hare, who called the report a critical input before next week’s Federal Reserve meeting.
“The report won’t deter the Fed from cutting the target range for the fed funds rate by 25 basis points, but it may very well have taken the prospect of a 50-basis points cut off the table,” O’Hare said.
Among the other major companies reporting results, Amazon was an underperformer, reporting a 3.6 percent increase in profits to $2.6 billion which was below expectations.
Analysts said higher shipping costs needed to meet Amazon’s promise of one-day delivery to Prime customers cut into profits.
Leave a Reply