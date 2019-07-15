Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Study In Finland: Finnish National Agency For Education Scholarships 2019
Applications are currently invited from International students who are seeking to acquire a degree program in any Finnish Institution.
This Scholarship is created for the purpose of supporting their studies at any Finnish university with the help of some funding.
Application Deadline: August 31, 2019
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Masters
Value Of Scholarships: 800 €/month
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be passionate about your studies.
- Applicants must be International Students
- Applicants must have applied or applying to any Finnish University.
How To Apply: Click Here To Apply
The following are required during application;
- CV
- a summary of studies completed
- study/research plan (the most important annex)
- reference from your Finnish teacher in your university, with assessment on your Finnish language skills
- an acceptance letter from the host university
The application should be sent to the below address:
OPH/Suomen kielen opiskelijat -apuraha
PL 380
FI-00531 Helsinki
Finland.
In case the application should not arrive on time, it is recommended to send it by e-mail, too, to riitta.uotila@ophfi.
Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information
