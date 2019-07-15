Study In Finland: Finnish National Agency For Education Scholarships 2019

Applications are currently invited from International students who are seeking to acquire a degree program in any Finnish Institution.

This Scholarship is created for the purpose of supporting their studies at any Finnish university with the help of some funding.

Application Deadline: August 31, 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Masters

Value Of Scholarships: 800 €/month

Eligibility:

Applicants must be passionate about your studies.

Applicants must be International Students

Applicants must have applied or applying to any Finnish University.

How To Apply: Click Here To Apply

The following are required during application;

CV

a summary of studies completed

study/research plan (the most important annex)

reference from your Finnish teacher in your university, with assessment on your Finnish language skills

an acceptance letter from the host university

The application should be sent to the below address:

OPH/Suomen kielen opiskelijat -apuraha

PL 380

FI-00531 Helsinki

Finland.

In case the application should not arrive on time, it is recommended to send it by e-mail, too, to riitta.uotila@ophfi.

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information