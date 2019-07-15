Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
International Merit Scholarships At Anglia Ruskin University – UK 2019
The Anglia Ruskin University – UK is offering scholarship opportunities to Interested applicants who are willing to undergo a degree program at the Institution.
The purpose of this educational award is to support higher studies of international applicants by giving some discount on their tuition fees at ARU.
Application Deadline: Open for September 2019 entry.
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Research.
Value Of Scholarships: £9000
Eligibility: To be eligible for our International Merit Scholarship you must be:
- an international student
- starting a course in the 2019/20 academic year, at our Cambridge or Chelmsford campuses
- studying a bachelor degree, a taught Masters (this includes our PG Dip Legal Practice Course), or a research programme
- studying full-time, unless there are exceptional circumstances preventing full-time study.
- Undergraduate students should have achieved CCC grades or above at A-level (or equivalent). Postgraduate students should hold a 2:2 or above (or equivalent).
How To Apply: There is no need to apply. You’ll automatically receive our International Merit Scholarship if you meet the eligibility criteria.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
