Five Super Apps For Cleaning Your Android Phone. A good number of people only think about cleaning up their phone when something starts to go wrong. Android devices are smart enough that regular maintenance isn’t necessary, but it’s still a good idea to perform a clean up every once in a while. Don’t underestimate the impact of staying digitally organized—it might just keep your phone working for longer. The trick is finding phone cleaner apps that actually live up to expectations. At best, a bad cleaner app wastes storage space; at worst, it could infect you with malware and spam you with ads. Not all Android cleaner apps are useless, however, so we’re going to help you find the ones worth using. These apps will ensure that your android phone fully performs its functions. Droid optimizer Droid Optimizer is one of the best-known Android cleaner tools, with over a million downloads on the Google Play Store. It’s simple to use, especially for newbies, with an introduction screen that walks you through permissions and features. It offers a “ranking system” designed to motivate you to keep your device in top shape. If you don’t mind having your own device shame you into better habits, Droid Optimizer is the best Android cleaner for you. One tap is all you need to begin a phone cleanup. You’ll see your stats at the top of the screen; free space and RAM show next to your “rank” score, where you receive points for your cleanup actions. CCleaner The same well-known desktop app for reclaiming disk space is also available on Android. It is advisable to stop using CCleaner on Windows due to it going downhill since Avast acquired the service. And while the Android app isn’t perfect either, it’s better than a lot of the other spammy cleaner apps for Android. Indeed, CCleaner on Android is a multifunctional app that does its best to analyze and clean up stray files taking up your precious space. The main function is the cleaner feature that can wipe cache data from apps, purge empty folders, and delete various histories. All-in-One Toolbox Cleaning your phone of unnecessary files is only one part of the task. What about monitoring your battery, or your CPU temperature, or those pesky mobile ads? The appropriately-named All-In-One Toolbox is here to do it all. It’s capable of cleaning temporary files on your Android device, wiping your cache, and deleting empty folders and orphaned files. It just takes one tap to analyze your device, then another tap to delete, and you’re done. It’s a similar process with other areas of the app, too. SD Maid SD Maid claims to be “at your service” as the digital cleaner for your Android phone. It keeps the experience simple—opening up the app gives you four quick action features you can use to “tidy up” your device. The first, CorpseFinder, searches for and erases any orphaned files or folders left over from deleting an app. SystemCleaner is another search-and-delete tool, this time looking for common files and folders that SD Maid believes it can safely delete. Norton Clean Aside than CCleaner, none of these cleaner apps come from top-tier security firms. The search for the best cleaning app for Android can’t conclude without mentioning Norton Clean, the Android little brother of the famous Norton Antivirus from Symantec. Norton claims to “remove the clutter” from your Android device. Much like the other entries, it’ll search for and wipe your cache, remove any junk files, and help you quickly remove any unused apps you have installed. The Manage Apps section lists all your apps, letting you sort them by last use, installation date, or how much storage it uses.