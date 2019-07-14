College of Science international awards at Swansea University in UK, 2019-2020

UK scholarships, Swansea University scholarships

If your financial worries are the cause of your illiterate, then you should go with the College of Science international awards opportunities and start your studies at Swansea University in the UK.

The program is open for all high achieving international students who are going to start their undergraduate and postgraduate studies in the College for the first time in September 2019

Situated in Wales, UK, Swansea University was founded in 1920 as University College of Swansea and will have been officially recognized as Swansea University in 2007. It is a public research university which has 7 colleges spread across its two campuses.

Why at Swansea University? The university offers 330 undergraduate and 120 postgraduate courses for home and international students. It also organized sports facilities and owns training pitches in the north of the city, in Fairwood, which it has developed alongside Swansea City A.F.C.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Swansea University

Swansea University Department: NA

NA Course Level: Undergraduate and Postgraduate

Undergraduate and Postgraduate Award: £2000

£2000 Access Mode: Email

Email Number of Awards: Not known

Not known Nationality: International

International The program can be taken in the UK

the UK Application Deadline: July 31, 2019

July 31, 2019 Language: English

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Bahrain, Botswana, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Palestine, Peru, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Syria, Taiwan, Tanzania, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, USA, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Algeria, and Falklands.

Acceptable Course or Subjects: They can pursue BSc, MChem, MEng, MSci, MMath and MPhys programmes in the field of Biosciences, Chemistry, Computer Science, Geography, Mathematics, and Physics. Also can participate in the following postgraduate degree programs –

MSc Environmental Biology: Conservation and Resource Management, MRes Biosciences,, MSc Computer Science, MSc Advanced Software Technology, MSc Advanced Computer Science, MRes Computing and Future Interaction Technologies, MRes Logic and Computation, MRes Visual Computing, MSc Cyber Security, MSc Data Science, MSc Computer Science: Informatique (Swansea route), MSc Computer Science: Informatique (Grenoble route), MSc Environmental Dynamics and Climate Change, MSc Geographic Information and Climate Change, MSc Mathematics and Computing for Finance, MRes Stochastic Processes: Theory and Application, and MSc Mathematics.

Admissible Criteria: Candidates who are in receipt of a Swansea University Thrive Bursary and also a receipt of a fully-funded award are not eligible to apply.

Scholars are expected to cooperate with the College’s requirement activities.

How to Apply

To Apply: You need to reserve your place in an undergraduate or postgraduate degree program at the university. Then only you can complete the award application form and return it to science-scholarships@swansea.ac.uk before the deadline.

Brief Details

Supporting Documents: Candidates have to attach a 500 words statement on “why you should be considered for a grant?”

Masters Applicants should hold a minimum of a 2.1 degree (or equivalent).

Participants are advised to demonstrate the English language ability through the TOEFL or IELTS test.

Benefits: The value of the education award is up to £2000 and will be offset against international tuition fees.

