Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
CDU Global Excellence Award for International Students in Australia, 2020 -Apply Now
scholarship! scholarship!!
Friends here comes another Golden Opportunity!
Charles Darwin University is giving a 50% reduction on the tuition fees along with the 10% external for all those foreign aspirants who apply to the CDU Global Excellence Award program to higher studies in Australia.
The university is activating this opportunity for all international students on a student visa who have a record of academic excellence and high achievement and wants to pursue undergraduateand postgraduate coursework studies at CDU.
Charles Darwin University was established in 2003 as an Australian public university. It was founded after the merger of Northern Territory University and named after Charles Darwin, the celebrated English naturalist
Why at Charles Darwin University? CDU offers a wide range of higher education degrees and vocational education for applicants. Along with these courses, it also provides training courses with flexible study options, including part-time, external, and full-time.
Brief Description
- University or Organization: Charles Darwin University
- Department: NA
- Course Level: Undergraduate and postgraduate coursework
- Award: 50% tuition fee reduction
- Access Mode: Online
- Number of Awards: Not known
- Nationality: International
- The program can be taken in Australia
- Application Deadline: November 30, 2019
- Language: English
Eligibility
- Eligible Countries: International candidates are eligible to apply.
- Acceptable Course or Subjects: Available for pursuing an undergraduate and postgraduate coursework degree program in any field at the university.
- Admissible Criteria: Participants should not hold another scholarship from an Australian or foreign sponsorship agency.
- Not hold a current Australian Citizenship, Australian Permanent Resident or New Zealand Citizenship.
How to Apply
- How to Apply: The participants are advised to take admission in an undergraduate or postgraduate degree program at the university. And along with the course application form send your completed award application form.
- Supporting Documents: Candidates must have an 80-100 percentile score on the application, submit two references and a statement outlining why they should be awarded a grant.
- Language Requirement: To study at CDU, you need to satisfy all the terms and conditions of the English language.
Benefits: The educational award will cover 50% of the tuition fees for the first year of study and 10% ongoing.
Leave a Reply