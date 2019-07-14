CDU Global Excellence Award for International Students in Australia, 2020 -Apply Now

scholarship! scholarship!!

Friends here comes another Golden Opportunity!

Charles Darwin University is giving a 50% reduction on the tuition fees along with the 10% external for all those foreign aspirants who apply to the CDU Global Excellence Award program to higher studies in Australia.

The university is activating this opportunity for all international students on a student visa who have a record of academic excellence and high achievement and wants to pursue undergraduateand postgraduate coursework studies at CDU.

Charles Darwin University was established in 2003 as an Australian public university. It was founded after the merger of Northern Territory University and named after Charles Darwin, the celebrated English naturalist

Why at Charles Darwin University? CDU offers a wide range of higher education degrees and vocational education for applicants. Along with these courses, it also provides training courses with flexible study options, including part-time, external, and full-time.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: International candidates are eligible to apply.

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Available for pursuing an undergraduate and postgraduate coursework degree program in any field at the university.

Admissible Criteria: Participants should not hold another scholarship from an Australian or foreign sponsorship agency.

Not hold a current Australian Citizenship, Australian Permanent Resident or New Zealand Citizenship.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The participants are advised to take admission in an undergraduate or postgraduate degree program at the university. And along with the course application form send your completed award application form.

Supporting Documents: Candidates must have an 80-100 percentile score on the application, submit two references and a statement outlining why they should be awarded a grant.

Language Requirement: To study at CDU, you need to satisfy all the terms and conditions of the English language.

Benefits: The educational award will cover 50% of the tuition fees for the first year of study and 10% ongoing.

