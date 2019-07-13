University of New South Wales Faculty Of Law Scholarships 2019 -Apply Now

Are you a foreign Student who is searching to pursue a degree program in Australia? The University of New South Wales, Australia is offering the Faculty Of Law Scholarships to Individuals who are interested in pursuing a degree program at the Institution. The Scholarship Program is designed to encourage excellent international students to apply for the Faculty’s growing list of degree coursework programs.

Application Deadline: July 31, 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Masters

Number of Awards: Two awards

Eligibility: To be eligible for this program, applicants must;

have to be enrolling in any Master of Laws program at the university for the academic year 2019-2020.

have completed their Bachelors degree program

be fluent in English Language

How To Apply: Click Here To Begin Application Process

Visit The Official Website For More Information