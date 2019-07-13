Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
University of New South Wales Faculty Of Law Scholarships 2019 -Apply Now
Are you a foreign Student who is searching to pursue a degree program in Australia? The University of New South Wales, Australia is offering the Faculty Of Law Scholarships to Individuals who are interested in pursuing a degree program at the Institution.The Scholarship Program is designed to encourage excellent international students to apply for the Faculty’s growing list of degree coursework programs.
Application Deadline: July 31, 2019
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Masters
Number of Awards: Two awards
Eligibility: To be eligible for this program, applicants must;
- have to be enrolling in any Master of Laws program at the university for the academic year 2019-2020.
- have completed their Bachelors degree program
- be fluent in English Language
How To Apply: Click Here To Begin Application Process
Visit The Official Website For More Information
Leave a Reply