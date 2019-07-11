Tony Elumelu Foundation-UNDP Sahel Youth Entrepreneurship Programme 2019 -Apply

The Tony Elumelu Foundation reached a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nation Development Program UNDP on the TEF-UNDP Sahel Youth Entrepreneurship Programme 2019.

Unlike The Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme TEEP, The TEF -UNDP Youth Entrepreneurship Program for Small Business in the Sahel Savannah Region of Africa. The is aimed is to Train, Mentor, and fund 100,000 Young Entrepreneurs in These Regions thereby create more job opportunities and boosting the economy.

About The Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Foundation TEF?

By 2015, TEF has consolidated its various programs and initiatives and made investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs and leaders in Africa a priority. The future of the Tony Elumelu Foundation is focused on providing structured, solid and diverse support to entrepreneurs across Africa through the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Program.

The Foundation’s vision is to remove the obstacles Africa’s entrepreneurs face when setting up their business start-ups in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), their SMEs in growing national companies, and their growing national companies in African multinationals.

They will continue to support our growing number of alumni whose inspiring success stories are an incentive for future entrepreneurs to demonstrate the effectiveness of our interventions. As we expand our reach in Africa, we will continue to enrich these student networks by facilitating important discussions and mentoring relationships to further support the business leaders of tomorrow and build a shocking Pan-African business ecosystem.

What is TEF-UNDP Youth Entrepreneurship Program?

The TEF-UNDP Sahel Youth Entrepreneurship Program is a partnership between the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) to train 100,000 entrepreneurs from seven African countries of the Sahel over a 10-year period: North of Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Cameroon, Mauritania, Mali, and Burkina Faso. The partnership is aimed at young Africans in needy communities.

The goal is to create 10 million new jobs and contribute at least $ 10 billion to the African economy.

The program is based on the proven and developed philanthropy Ideology of the Tony Eluemlu Foundation in the continent. It prioritizes and positions entrepreneurship as the key that catalyzes the economic development of the African continent.

Who can Apply for the UNDP-TEF Entrepreneurship 2019?

Not all Countries in Africa can apply. Only African Countries in the Sahel Savannah tropical Region of Africa can apply for Programme. These Countries Include North of Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Cameroon, Mauritania, Mali, and Burkina Faso.

is TEF-UNDP Youth Entrepreneurship Programme different from the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme TEEP?

YES! They TEF-UNDP Programme is a quite different programme from TEEP. The Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Program (TEEP) is the main program of the Tony Elumelu Foundation – the leading philanthropy in Africa that empowers African entrepreneurs.

The TEF Entrepreneurship Program is the $ 100 million commitment of the Elumelu family to manage, train and financially support 10,000 African entrepreneurs in 10 years. The program is currently in its fifth year of engagement and has trained more than 7,500 entrepreneurs in 54 African countries so far.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Program provides inspiration for the development of the TEF-UNDP Sahel Youth Entrepreneurship Program, which strengthens the Foundation’s impact and enables 100,000 additional entrepreneurs, especially from seven countries in the Sahel region in Africa.

What Will I Benefit From the Programme?

African entrepreneurs who won the TEF-UNDP Programme will receive non-refundable start-up capital, access to 12-week business training and counseling. You also get visibility and countless networking opportunities. This is what your Business needs at this stage.

What are the Requirements for applying?

For you to Apply for the TEF-UNDP Programme you must Meet the Following Requirements. Here are the Criteria.

You must be an African Entrepreneur residing in one of the listed countries: North of Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Cameroon, Mauritania, Mali, and Burkina Faso.

Your business should not be older than three years. Potential companies in the phase of the idea are encouraged.

Application Deadline:

Registration deadline for 2019 is August 5, 2019.

At the end of the application timeline, the first list of 5,500 applicants will be selected to complete the 12-week business training. After the training, the final list of 2,000 applicants for participation in the previous TEF cohort 2019 will be announced.

How can I Apply for the TEF-UNDP Youth Programme?

The applications run on TEFConnect, the largest digital networking platform for African entrepreneurs. Interested entrepreneurs can register at www.tefconnect.com or visit the nearest UBA branch in one of the listed countries.

How can I know more about The TEF-UNDP Programme?

Visit the TEF website: www.tonyelumelufoundation.org or the social media pages. You can also visit TEFConnect at www.tefconnect.com

Here is the Form for Application: https://tefconnect.com/signup

To learn more in French Here is the Link: https://www.tonyelumelufoundation.org/100-000-jeunes-entrepreneurs-en-afrique