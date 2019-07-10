Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Sponsored Student Grant At Macquarie University 2019 –Australia
Sponsored Student Grant At Macquarie University 2019 – Australia. Applications are currently invited for the Sponsored Student Grant which will be awarded to high achieving applicants who are seeking to pursue a degree program at Macquarie University – Australia.
This scholarship is a one off cash payment of up to AUD $5,000 and will be paid after the Census Date in the students first session.
Application Deadline: Open
Eligible Countries: International except Australia & New Zealand
Type: Undergraduate & Postgraduate
Value Of Scholarship: $5000 (AUD )
Eligibility: Applicants must:
- Be in receipt of a fully funded external scholarship by Asian scholarship bodies.
- Meet the University’s academic and English requirements for the course (must hold a full offer of admission by the application deadline).
- Achieved a minimum GPA equivalent of 5.0 out of 7.0 for Postgraduate applications; or a minimum ATAR equivalent of 90 out of 100 for Undergraduate applications.
How To Apply: Applicants must have to take admission in an undergraduate or postgraduate degree program at the university. Only then, you can complete the online registration for the award.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
