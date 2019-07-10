Sponsored Student Grant At Macquarie University 2019 – Australia. Applications are currently invited for the Sponsored Student Grant which will be awarded to high achieving applicants who are seeking to pursue a degree program at Macquarie University – Australia.

This scholarship is a one off cash payment of up to AUD $5,000 and will be paid after the Census Date in the students first session.

Application Deadline: Open

Eligible Countries: International except Australia & New Zealand

Type: Undergraduate & Postgraduate

Value Of Scholarship: $5000 (AUD )

Eligibility: Applicants must:

Be in receipt of a fully funded external scholarship by Asian scholarship bodies.

Meet the University’s academic and English requirements for the course (must hold a full offer of admission by the application deadline).

Achieved a minimum GPA equivalent of 5.0 out of 7.0 for Postgraduate applications; or a minimum ATAR equivalent of 90 out of 100 for Undergraduate applications.

How To Apply: Applicants must have to take admission in an undergraduate or postgraduate degree program at the university. Only then, you can complete the online registration for the award.

Visit The Official Website For More Information