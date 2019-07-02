How To Start Palm Oil Export In Nigeria – Practical Steps

Palm Oil export from Nigeria in recent time has experienced a boom; this is due to the ever increasing demand for Palm Oil in the world market. Palm oil is now the most important vegetable oil being used by the food, cosmetics and biofuel industries in Europe, America and Asia countries.

How to start Palm Oil export in Nigeria

Palm Oil export is now a very lucrative business that is brings in more Dollar flow into Nigeria.

The high demand for Palm oil worldwide, coupled with the fact that Nigeria is one of the largest producers of the commodity, as thus created a huge money making opportunities for Nigerian who do Palm Oil export.

It will shock you to hear that the current price for Palm oil in the international market is far, far higher than that of Crude oil.

The current price of Palm oil in Nigeria is around N5000 – N6000/25liters while the international market price goes for around $8/liter.

States in Nigeria where you can buy large quantity of cheap Palm Oil are as follows.

Enugu, Imo, Ondo, Edo, Cross River, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, Bayelsa, Rivers, Anambra, Oyo, Abia, Edo state.

Just imagine how much profit you stand to make in Dollars when you export say 25liters of Palm Oil at N5000 and sell for $10/liter to Nigerians/Africans and companies in Europe, America and Asia!

Already some smart Nigerians have started earning huge foreign exchange in Dollars/Euros from Palm Oil export.

Foreign buyers in Europe,America and Asia needs Palm Oil in large volume. You could just be the right person they are looking for, so take advantage of this opportunity to start your own exportation business and earn millions of Naira as income.Foreign Buyers may request either FOB or CIF quotes from suppliers.

To start Palm Oil export in a small or large scale you will need to have the following in place.

REGISTER your export business with the Corporate Commission of Nigeria (CAC).

GET AN EXPORT LICENSE from the Nigeria Export promotion council (NEPC).

Also, you may want to ask, do I really need an EXPORT LICENSE for Palm Oil export?

Yes it is necessary you obtain an export license from NEPC, however you can do Palm Oil export in a small scale like 10liters, 15liters,25 liters and 50liters while you process your license.

Locate Markets Where you can buy large quantity of Palm Oil at a cheap rate.

Get startup capital ( You can start Palm Oil export with N100,000 and above.

Rent storage facility where you can keep the Palm Oil before you export.

Get export supply contract from foreign buyers.

Open a domiciliary account with any the commercial banks in Nigeria. You will need account to receive payment from foreign buyers.

Locate a freight forwarder will handle export documentation of your Palm Oil.

