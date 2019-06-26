Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
How To Contact Foreign Buyers of Nigeria Agro Export Commodities
Are you searching for how to get export contracts from foreign buyers of agro commodities?
If that it is what you are here for, then please keep reading.
Below I have written an Export Business Introduction letter (SAMPLE) that will guide you on how to communicate effectively via email with potential foreign buyers who will give you export contracts abroad.
Export Business Introduction Letter (SAMPLE)
Dear Sir,
Natural sesame seed supplier from Nigeria
We are writing to let you know that Naijabizcom Global Trading Ltd. is a fast-growing export company of high-quality Agro commodities like Sesame seed from Nigeria.
We can provide high-grade various kinds of sesame seeds, such as- Black sesame, Brown sesame, White sesame and Yellow sesame. Which would be SGS certified as well as laboratory tested.
We have recently come to know from a blog-site that you are a verified importer of high-grade sesame seeds. That is why we are expressing our keen eagerness to develop a concrete business relationship with you. Hence with this aim we would earnestly request you to let us know about what kind of products and sales support you expect from us. We can also send you SAMPLE if needed.
For your kind attention below we are giving you detail specification on our product and the way we work.
Sesame Seed types : Yellow, Brown, White and Black sesames (Bangladeshi Origin)
Admixture : 1% Max
Moisture : 6% – 7% Max
FFA : 1% – 2% Max
Oil content : 40% Minimum
Payment Term : L/C and TT
FOB Price (per ton) : US$ ??? (Tin Can Island port, Lagos)
For Sesame seeds consignment we can provide following commercial documents as well for your kind support:
1. Invoice and packing list 4 set of originals.
2. Complete set of original Bill of loading (3+3)
3. Fumigation certificate.
4. Phytosanitary Certificate.
5. Pesticide Certificate.
6. Test report of Aflatoxin.
7. Copy of Advising Shipment.
8. Certificate of Origin.
We will ensure you the best price quotation with the best quality. Hope to be favored with your kind reply soon.
Thanking you.
Kind regards,
Ojo Otaru
Naijabizcom Global Trading Ltd.
Suite #16,Progress shopping Complex,
Lagos –Abeokuta Express road,
Abule-Egba Bus/stop Lagos,Nigeria
Cell: 08037191728,08081632025
Website: www.Naijabizcom.com
Please NOTE: The Export Business introduction letter above is just a guide and I believe you will adapt it when trying to email Foreign Buyers of Nigeria Agro Export Commodities.
Remain blessed.
