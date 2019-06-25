How To Start Powdered Pap Production Business In Nigeria

Are you here online searching Google for How to Start Powdered Pap (Akamu, Ogi) Production Business in Nigeria?

If YES is your answer, then I will say continue reading because this post contains valuable information that will help you start your own Powdered Pap Production Business in Nigeria with ease.

Pap (Akamu, Ogi) is a favorite beverage consumed in many households in Nigeria; it’s made from maize, guinea corn, sorghum and millet.

Pap is normally taking with Akara (bean-cake), Moi moi, and fried potatoes chips or beans porridge to make a complete meal. Also, nursing mothers uses Pap to complement infant food formulas.

Producing Pap (Akamu, Ogi) for sale in Nigeria has become a very profitable business; I know someone who started Pap making at home with less than N15, 000 and but now earns N150, 000 /month as income.

If that person can make it in Pap making business, you too can make huge profit producing Powdered Pap.

Producing Pap for sale has its own challenges despite being a profitable business. Ask anyone doing the business in Nigeria and he/she would tell you that one the major constrain they face daily is how to process their wet Pap into Powder.

If you are a Pap Producer or looking forward to start one, this post will show how to produce Powdered Pap. Which will in turn helps you to increases the shell life of the product, produce in large quantity, store and make more money supplying your customers regularly.

To start a small scale Powdered Pap Production Business in Nigeria you will need an initial capital of about N1, 500, 000 excluding cost of accommodation.

The buck of the amount mentioned above is used for purchasing setup equipment, production materials and the rest is used as initial working capital.

BELOW IS REQUIREMENT FOR SETTING UP POWDERED PAP PRODUCTION BUSINESS IN NIGERIA.

FACTORY SPACE : As a small scale Powdered Pap production Business in Nigeria, you may not need to rent an expensive space to setup your business. You can just simply use any vacant space in your house to help reduce your initial start up cost.

How To Start Powdered Pap Production Business In Nigeria

PRODUCTION MACHINE REQUIREMENT .

Drying machine

Blinding machine.

Weighing scale.

Portable Nylon sealing machine.

Knives,

Plastic containers,

PRODUCTION PROCESS FOR POWDERED PAP

SOAKING: In this process clean maize, guinea corn, sorghum or millet is soaked in water under carefully controlled conditions to soften the kernels. Blending: The soaked maize is poured into a grinding machine to be blended into corn pa SIEVING PROCESS: The blended corn paste is then poured into a sieve or Sieving machine and stirred with water until the Pap is separated from the corn chaff. After Sieving, the Pap-water mixture is allowed to settle for some hours before water is drained out leaving only the Pap in the container. DRYING PROCESS: To produce dried or powdered Pap (Akamu, Ogi) the already Sieved wet Pap is then dried into Pap Cake using a drying machine. MILLING PROCESS: To obtain dried or powdered Pap (Akamu, Ogi), the Pap cake is poured into a blending machine, where it is milled into Powder. PACKAGING: After milling the Powdered Pap (Akamu, Ogi), the next stage is to weigh and package it in an attractive packaging nylon ready for sale in shops all over Nigeria and for export to Countries in Europe, America and A

PACKAGING MATERIAL NEEDED TO PRODUCE POWDERED PAP

Packaging Nylon

Packaging carton

Carton for distributing product.

OTHER REQUIREMENT

NAFDAC REGISTRATION

BUSINESS REGISTRATION WITH CAC

You will need to register your powdered Pap Production Business with the Corporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria.

How To Start Powdered Pap Production Business In Nigeria

Powdered Pap production business in Nigeria is indeed very profitable, setting up will enable you make huge profit and end all your financial worries forever.

To help you start producing and making money from Powdered Pap production business in Nigeria, I have package a comprehensive Business plan for just N10, 000 only.

For details please call Ojo Otaru on 08081632025, 08037191728