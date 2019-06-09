Recruitment For Technical Innovation Manager at Guinness Nigeria Plc – Apply

Apply now for an ongoing recruitment for technical innovation manager at Guinness Nigeria plc. Guinness Nigeria Nigeria place is recruiting to fill the vacant position “Technical Innovation Manager.”

Guinness Nigeria Plc is a major market for Diageo: Guinness Nigeria operates in the unique and fast growing alcohol industry of over 15mhl beer potential. It is the only company that does Total Beverage Alcohol (TBA) in Nigeria. It’s an on trade dominated market but with a fast growing off trade channel.

Job Title: Technical Innovation Manager

Location: Ikeja, Lagos

Job Type: Full time. Application Closing Date

PURPOSE OF ROLE

Lead the Technical Innovation agenda and play a key role in delivering and supporting programmes and projects that support volume growth, capacity increase, and Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) reduction through Brand Value Engineering (BVE), brand change and innovation/ renovation projects as well as development of local cereals in the Nigerian business through a team of technical experts covering Brewing, Packaging and Cereal development.

TOP ACCOUNTABILITIES;

1. COMPLIANCE:

Compliantly deliver the brand change agenda of innovation, renovation to Time, Cost and Quality as well as the Brand Value Engineering programme for Guinness Nigeria. Responsibility for trial documentation, approval and trial disposal.

2. DELIVERY:

Deliver the Supply technical agenda of capacity increase, COGS reduction and provision of supply solution for all liquid and pack change projects including new product launches in Nigeria.

3. LEADING:

Lead the Nigerian Technical Innovation Team and ensure demonstration of improved team capabilities (technical and leadership) and embedding of technical processes year on year.

Qualifications and Experience Required

Qualifications and Experience Required Science or Engineering degree.

IBD Technical Brewing qualification (Mastery level in Brewing is an added advantage).

7 – 10 years practical experience in brewing.

3 – 5 years practical experience in a Technical role with evidence of impact and achievement across a range of technical disciplines and of effectively managing through people.

Breadth and depth of knowledge of liquid / manufacturing processes, governance, quality, regulatory, packaging desirable.

Proven ability and experience of quickly building credible and effective relationships with a broad range of stakeholders at all levels in the business in a diverse market.

Strong influencing skills with the ability to get results in a cooperative and constructive manner by engaging and influencing to drive change among teams that are not necessarily direct reports.

Ability to challenge constructively to achieve the best result for the business.

Ability to look at the business from a strategic viewpoint to find the best long term solutions for the business.

