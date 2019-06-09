International Scholarship, Study In UK–Nottingham Trent University – Apply

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to appy for the Nottingham International Full-Fee Scholarship Program which is provided to International students who are seeking scholarship opportunities at the Institution.

This scholarship program is accessible for the high potential applicants from worldwide and having the aim to help them in their studies by covering some of their expenses.

Application Deadline: June 24, 2019

Eligible Countries: Applicants of any nationality (non-EU)

Type: Undergraduate

Eligibility:

Applicants Must be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student

Applicants must not already hold any other award from the university.

Applicants must be non-EU Students

Application Process: To apply for a scholarship you need to:

Have a conditional offer for an eligible course with us for September 2019

complete the application form

email it to international@ntu.ac.uk

Visit The Official Website For More Information.