Bayer Foundation International Fellowship Program 2019 – Apply

The Bayer Science & Education Foundation is now accepting applications from foreign students/young professionals for its 2019 International Fellowship Program to study in Germany.

The Bayer Science & Education Foundation Fellowship Program targets students and apprentices in scientific and medical disciplines.

Its goal is to support the next generation of researchers and teachers as they engage in “Science for a Better Life”.

The Fellowship Program consists of five scholarship programs that offer tailored financial support.

Important requirements for the support: The project to be supported must be innovative and international.

Scholarships are granted to students and young professionals (up to two years after graduation) from Germany wishing to realize a study or research project abroad or to foreign students/young professionals pursuing ap project in Germany.

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Graduate

Application Closing Date:

July 14, 2019.

Eligibility/qualifications:

Students and young professionals in the fields of biology, molecular biology, bioengineering, bioinformatics, chemistry, biochemistry, pharmaceuticals and computational life sciences can apply for the Otto Bayer Scholarship

Students and young professionals in the fields of human and veterinary medicine, medical science, medical engineering, public health and health economics can apply for the Carl Duisberg Scholarship

Students and young professionals in the fields of agro sciences, digital farming, agronomy, crop sciences, green biotechnology, environmental sciences and sustainability can apply for the Jeff Schell Scholarship

Student teachers in biology and chemistry (up to Master’s degree level) can apply for the Kurt Hansen Scholarship. Here, the focus is on study projects, internships, summer courses as well as supplemental courses of study

Apprentices and young professionals in non-academic professions can apply for the Hermann Strenger Scholarship. Here, foreign assignments like projects, internships, supplemental courses or on-the-job assignments in the following fields are in focus:

Careers in healthcare Technical or scientific occupation. Business administration

Application Requirements/Processes;

The following application documents are required for the Otto Bayer Scholarship, Carl Duisberg Scholarship, Jeff Schell Scholarship and Kurt Hansen Scholarship:

Confirmation letter from the foreign host institute/university on the planned project from September 2019 to August 2020 A description of the project (duration of 2-12 months) with financial plan within the timeline of September 2018 to August 2019. The project can consist of special study courses, laboratory assignments, research projects, summer classes, internships, Master’s or PhD programs. Most recent transcripts Any additional documents that would enhance the application Job application photo (no photo of your passport, please) CV The amount per fellowship is individual, but limited per €20,000 per request.

For the Hermann Strenger Scholarship, applicants must submit the following:

Confirmation letter from the foreign host institute/university on the planned project from September 2019 to August 2020 Most recent transcripts with good to excellent grades A description of the project (duration of 2-12 months) with financial plan. The project can consist of special study courses, laboratory assignments, research projects, summer classes or internships Job application photo (no photo of your passport, please)

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidate should; click here to apply