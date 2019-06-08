Sir Geoffrey Yeend Honours International Funding Scholarships In Australia

The ANU College of Asia and the Pacific and the College of Arts and Social Sciences is collaborating together to offer the Sir Geoffrey Yeend Honours International Funding Scholarships to International students who wants to pursue a degree program in Australia.

This funded education program will provide $5,000 per annum for students of this course.

Application Deadline: The application period will start August 31, 2019, to November 30, 2019.

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Eligible Field Of Study: Applicants can apply for a bachelor’s degree program in the field of Political Science, Visual and Performing Arts and Asian Studies at the university.

Eligibility:

Applicants should be intending to enrol full-time at this University in the Honours Year of a program of study leading to the award of the degree of Bachelor with Honours or In the final year of a program of study leading to the award of the degree of Bachelor with Honours.

In the final year of a program of study leading to the award of the degree of Bachelor with Honours. Applicants must be Proficient in English Language

Application Process: Click Here To Begin Application

Visit The Official Website For More Information