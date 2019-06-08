Orange Social Venture Prize Africa & Middle East 2019 – Apply

The contest aims to reward the best innovative and socially responsible business projects in Africa and the Middle East. This 9th edition unfolds in two phases: first the candidates participate to a national competition, then an international jury gives a grand prize to the best national winners. At both the national and international step, the viewers of this site can vote to add a name to the jury shortlist. Registration starts on Monday, 4th of March 2019.

Unchanged features

There are two contests in one: first, the projects compete for national awards against other projects deployed in the same country; then, the winners compete in an international competition, with a different jury and higher stakes. The three international winners get back home with prizes of 25000, 15000 and €10000. If you are looking for support for your social- and environment-minded project, apply through the registration form.

The new: easier registration, videos

You need to create an Entrepreneur Club account (to be used only for the contest). You can then fill in the registration form in as many steps as you need, till the end of the registration phase. Click on Preview or Validate to save your current answers to the form questions. Clicking Validate does also send your application to the evaluation process, so save that for the end, although you are still free to modify your application afterwards.

Moreover, this year, the candidates have the option of linking to a short YouTube video pitch of their project. Both Internet users and project evaluators will be able to watch this short (90 seconds max) video on the public page of the application.

