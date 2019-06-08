Jack Ma Foundation is Accepting Funding Applications From African Entrepreneurs ($10 million in funding)

About the Jack Ma Foundation

The Jack Ma Foundation (JMF) is a charitable organisation founded in 2014 by Jack Ma, Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group. The foundation’s aim is to promote human development in harmony with both society and the environment, while its mission is to work towards a world of bluer skies, cleaner water, healthier communities, and more open thinking.

From education to environment, to public health and personnel development in philanthropic sector, the foundation intends to awaken social consciousness and responsibility to cultivate an innovative and sustainable model for a better world. The Africa Netpreneur was founded to meet somne of these objectives.

The Netpreneur Prize 2019

The Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative (ANPI) will officially call for applications starting from the 27th of March 2019. The ANPI is a US$10 million Prize competition for African entrepreneurs, founded by the Jack Ma Foundation.

Each year for the next ten years, the Prize will host a pitch competition in Africa where ten finalists from across the continent will compete for US$1 million in total prize money. The Prize, which is supported by its continental partner Nailab, is focused on empowering a new generation of entrepreneurs, with a focus on small businesses, grassroots communities and women-founded enterprises.

“The Netpreneur Prize Initiative has brought together a strong ecosystem of players to support both technology-driven and traditional businesses. We look forward to unveiling the full slate of regional partners and to receiving applications from promising African entrepreneurs in the coming weeks,” said Sam Gichuru, Founder and CEO, Nailab.

All ten finalists will receive grant funding from the Jack Ma Foundation, as well as access to the Netpreneur community of African business leaders to leverage the community’s shared expertise, best practices, and resources.

Core values of the Prize will be reflected in the application criteria including:

Open to entrepreneurs who are nationals from any of the 54 African countries Open to all industry sectors Strongly encourage young people and female entrepreneurs to apply

Key activities and dates for the prize are:

Applications Launch: 27th March 2019 Deadline for applications: 30th June 2019 Announcement of the top 50 regional finalists: August 2019 Announcement of the final 10 finalists: October 2019 Grand Finale pitch event: November 2019

For more information about the Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative, please visit the official website here