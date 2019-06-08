Apply for the Paid World Bank Young Professionals Programme

Are you a young professional thinking about a career at the World Bank? Applications to the Young Professionals Program are now open until June 30. Apply today! Be sure to watch the Live Q&A on June 10, to hear from current Young Professionals, about their experiences & tips for applying.

The World Bank is not affiliated with nor does it endorse any third party sites selling products and services on the World Bank YPP selection process. All information on the YPP selection process is described on this website and is free to all prospective applicants.The World Bank Group (WBG) welcomes all qualified individuals with diverse professional, academic, and cultural backgrounds. Specifically, women and persons with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply.

The YPP is a unique opportunity for young professionals who have both a passion for international development and the leadership potential to grow in fascinating top technical and managerial roles in the WBG. The program is designed for highly qualified and motivated individuals skilled in areas relevant to WBG technical/operations such as economics, finance, education, public health, social sciences, engineering, urban planning, agriculture, natural resources to name a few.

To be competitive, candidates need to demonstrate a commitment to development, proven academic success, professional achievement, and leadership capability.

Over the years, the YPP has hired over 1,800 people for positions ranging from entry-level to vice presidents and managing directors.

Every year, around 45 to 50 applicants are accepted into the program. Young Professionals are offered a five-year renewable term contract, spend 24 months in a structured development program, and enjoy a variety of benefits and opportunities.

Eligibility

Minimum Requirements

The following are the minimum requirements to be eligible for the Young Professionals Program.

· Citizenship of a member country of the World Bank Group

· Be born on or after October 1, 1987

· A PhD or Master’s degree and relevant work experience

· Fluency in English

· Full proficiency in one or more of the WBG’s working languages — Arabic, Chinese, French, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish — is desired, but not required

· Specialization in a field relevant to the WBG Technical/Operations such as economics, finance, education, public health, social sciences, engineering, urban planning, agriculture, natural resources, and others

· At least three years of relevant professional experience related to development or continued academic study at the doctoral level

Additional Qualifications

To be competitive for the limited number of positions, a combination of the following credentials is highly desirable:

· Display a commitment and passion for international development

· Possess outstanding academic credentials

· Exhibit excellent client engagement and team leadership skills

· Have international development country experience

Program Features

Professional Experience

Young Professionals are expected to make significant contributions toward their unit’s work program while they gain a broad overview of the WBG’s policies and work. As part of their two-year program and in line with their units’ business needs and Young Professionals’ interests, they will undertake a business driven rotational “stretch/exposure” assignment where they will gain valuable on-the-job experience.

Field Work

Young Professionals in the Operations stream are likely to join colleagues on field business trips, also called ‘missions,’ in developing countries. These missions allow Young Professionals to experience firsthand the challenges of global development, understand key aspects of our work, and meet WBG’s clients.

Training

A comprehensive development curriculum has been designed to ensure that YPs develop a WBG mindset, gain the foundational learning needed to understand and contribute to the WBG, and build the competencies required for an entry-level position: collaboration, leadership, integrative thinking, and innovation skills, while strengthening a culture of continuous learning.

The curriculum includes a blend of learning activities in a WBG cohort, small groups or individually. These activities range from onboarding activities, e-learning, cohort discussions with WBG leaders and leadership training, to career development conversations and networking opportunities.

Coaching and Mentoring

YP Buddy: Before they join, Young Professionals are assigned a YP buddy from the previous year’s group, based on their professional interests and cultural background. YP buddies help new recruits to better settle in the new organization and location, as well as to understand the expectations and challenges of the program.



Technical Buddy: In their hiring units, an experienced colleague is assigned as a “go-to person” to answer technical questions in their fields.



WBG Mentor: Once they have settled into their jobs, Young Professionals can be paired with a technical senior colleague who can mentor them on topics such as career options, “stretch/exposure” assignment opportunities, and help them gain insight into the organizational culture.



Youth Program Team: The Youth Program Team is dedicated to recruiting and helping integrate Young Professionals into the WBG. The team coordinates activities designed to support YPs, including mentoring and guidance, helps develop career strategies, and others. The Youth Program Team is a one-stop shop for Young Professionals looking for support and guidance.

Compensation and Benefits

Salary: As an entry-level professional in the WBG, Young Professionals are offered an internationally competitive salary, based on their education and professional experience.

Application Process

The application for the 2020 Selection Process for the Young Professionals Program at the World Bank is open from June 1 – June 30, 2019

For more information about this opportunity, visit the official website here