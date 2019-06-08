2019 Online International Student Awards At Wilfrid Laurier University – Canada

The Wilfrid Laurier University – Canada is providing the Online International Student Awards to Outstanding individuals who are looking at pursuing a degree program at the Institution.This program is created to provide support for the education of interested applicants.

Application Deadline: July 31, 2019, for first-year undergraduate, September 26, 2019, for all students and October 24, 2019, for students who have completed the general profile.

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate & Postgraduate

Eligibility:

Applicants must have applied for an undergraduate and graduate degree (online) level course at the university.

Applicants must not enjoy any other award from the university.

Applicants must be fluent in English Language

Application Process: Applicants must have to register themselves in an undergraduate or graduate degree (online) at the university. And then, they can submit their profile through the LORIS portal for the grants.

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information