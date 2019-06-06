Breaking: NBC Suspends License Of Operation For AIT, Ray Power Radio

NBC Suspends License Of Operation For AIT, Ray Power Radio

The National Broadcasting Commission has suspended the operating license of DAAR Communications PLC .

Director General of the Commission Isa’aq Modibbo disclosed this at a briefing in Abuja.The NBC boss says the decision was taken because of the company’s persistent violations of the NBC’s broadcasting Code, despite several warnings from the commission

He adds that this decision is not taken on any form of partisan consideration and the suspension stands until further notice