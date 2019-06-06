Andy Ruiz Jr Demands ₦15.3 Billion To Rematch Anthony Joshua – VIDEO

Andy Ruiz Jr demands $50MILLION (15.3 Billion in naira) purse if Anthony Joshua rematch takes place in UK

The new heavyweight champion believes he can dictate terms

AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn has announced that he’s triggered a rematch clause for a second fight to take place in November/December.

Both men have stated where they would like it to take place, with Hearn claiming Joshua’s side will have the final say.In response to these revelations, Ruiz Jr told Fight Hub: “Yeah, they did say November/December, but my team are negotiating everything right now.

“I’ve just gotta stay busy, stay healthy and be ready for the rematch.”

“I would love it to be here in the United States or in Mexico.

“Hey, it all depends with the team and what we negotiate.

“If they want me to go over there, they’ve gotta give me $50million.

“If they wanna come over here- there’s just negotiations, you know.”

