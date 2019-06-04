List of 8 items Banned from Exports by Nigeria Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service has provided a list of items/goods that are prohibited from being exported from Nigeria.

Any attempt to export the listed items or smuggle them across the border will be deemed illegal and punishable under the country’s relevant laws.

1. Maize

2. Timber (rough or sawn)

3. Raw hides and skin (including Wet Blue and all unfinished leather) H.S. Codes 4101.2000.00 – 4108.9200.00

4. Scrap Metals

5. Unprocessed rubber latex and rubber lumps

6. Artifacts and Antiquities

7. Wildlife animals classified as endangered species and their products e.g. Crocodile; Elephant, Lizard, Eagle, Monkey, Zebra, Lion etc.

8. All goods imported