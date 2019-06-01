UNILAG School of Postgraduate Studies’ Trust Fund Grant 2018/2019 for Ph.D. Students

UNILAG School of Postgraduate Studies’ Trust Fund Grant Eligibility.

Applicants must fulfil the following criteria;

Be a registered Ph.D. candidate and full-time student; Be registered for the year in which the application for Grant is being made; Must have not spent more than 3 years before application; Must have completed Course Work with a minimum of 4.50 grade point average approved by Senate; Must have presented his/her first seminar (Pre-Field); Must show the relevance of Ph.D. work to National Development; Be recommended by both Supervisor and Departmental Postgraduate Committee and Present a 500-word Proposal, which will be followed by Oral Interview.

UNILAG School of Postgraduate Studies’ Trust Fund Grant – Modalities for Grant Disbursement.

Grant will be disbursed in three instalments (in the ratio 40: 40:20), which will be determined by evidence of work done.

Once the grant is approved (1 st tranche will be released)

tranche will be released) When the candidate is about to go to APC (2 nd tranche will be released).

tranche will be released). Before the Candidate’s Viva (3rd tranche will be released).

Candidates must commit to completing the work within three years from the date of award; otherwise, the remaining part of the award will be withdrawn.

Pre-field, Post-field and Post Academic Programme Committee (APC) Progress Reports will be required until the work is completed.

How to Apply for UNILAG School of Postgraduate Studies’ Trust Fund Grant.

Application Forms are obtainable from the Office of the Deputy Registrar/Administrative Secretary, School of Postgraduate Studies effective from MONDAY, 20TH MAY, 2019.

Completed Application Form should be returned on or before MONDAY, 10TH JUNE, 2019. Applicants should note that there will be a penalty for misinformation and distortion of facts presented and that Completed Form not returned within the stipulated period will not be processed.

OFFICIAL LINK