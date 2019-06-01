UNHCR Research Essay Contest 2019 for African University Students (US$1,000 Prize)

UNHCR and Addis Ababa University’s Centre for Human Rights (CHR-AAU) invite African university students at the graduate (Masters or Doctoral)level to submit research essays on the topic of forced displacement in Africa to an essay competition being held in connection with the African Union’s(AU)theme of 2019:

‘The Year of Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons: Towards Durable Solutions for Forced Displacement in Africa’ and to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the Organization of African Unity Convention Governing the Specific Aspects of Refugee Problems in Africa and the 10th anniversary of the adoption of the AU Convention for the Protection and Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons in Africa (Kampala Convention).