The Lady Eileen McDonald Scholarships At University Of Strathclyde – UK 2019
The University of Strathclyde, UK is offering the The Lady Eileen McDonald Scholarships to International students who are seeking to pursue a degree program at the Institution.
This education award will cover the living costs, travel costs, equipment and study costs of the claimants.
Application Deadline: June 28, 2019
Eligible Countries: EU, EEA, International students
Type: Undergraduate & Posgraduate
Eligibility:
- Applicants must have to fall into financial hardship after starting a course of study with an appropriate funding arrangement in place.
- Applicants must be International students
- Applicants must be fluent in English Language
Application Process: Please complete a Financial Support Funds Application form 2018-19 and submit to the Funding and Financial Support Team at the Student Lifecycle counter on level 1 of the McCance Building.
Please submit the following with your application:
- 3 months bank statements for all bank accounts
- Any other documents you feel would support your application
Visit The Official Website For More Information
(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)
Leave a Reply