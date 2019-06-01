The Lady Eileen McDonald Scholarships At University Of Strathclyde – UK 2019

The University of Strathclyde, UK is offering the The Lady Eileen McDonald Scholarships to International students who are seeking to pursue a degree program at the Institution.

This education award will cover the living costs, travel costs, equipment and study costs of the claimants.

Application Deadline: June 28, 2019

Eligible Countries: EU, EEA, International students

Type: Undergraduate & Posgraduate

Eligibility:

Applicants must have to fall into financial hardship after starting a course of study with an appropriate funding arrangement in place.

Applicants must be International students

Applicants must be fluent in English Language

Application Process: Please complete a Financial Support Funds Application form 2018-19 and submit to the Funding and Financial Support Team at the Student Lifecycle counter on level 1 of the McCance Building.

Please submit the following with your application:

3 months bank statements for all bank accounts

Any other documents you feel would support your application

Visit The Official Website For More Information

