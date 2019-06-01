Stockholm School of Economics (SSE) MBA Scholarship 2020 | Full Tuition

SSE MBA Executive Format gives you the opportunity to increase your knowledge and skills in terms of leading and developing companies and organizations. During the course of the program you work throughout both large and small learning projects that give direct effect to your organization.

This scholarship program is based on cooperation between Dagens Industri, utbildning.se and Stockholm School of Economics. It offers the opportunity to pursue your dreams and get the skills for successfully leading and developing companies and organizations.

The scholarship is available for one student for Stockholm School of Economics’ Executive MBA Program starting January 27, 2020. It is offered annually and is to be taken in Sweden.

Stockholm School of Economics (SSE) MBA Scholarship Eligibility.

All nationalities are eligible to apply;

You must at least have a three year academic degree, equivalent to 180 credits;

You must at least five years of relevant work life experience;

You must have excellent English language skills.

Stockholm School of Economics (SSE) MBA Scholarship Benefits.

Scholarship covers the full tuition fee of SEK 495,000 + VAT for one student for the MBA Executive Format at Stockholm School of Economics.

Stockholm School of Economics (SSE) MBA Scholarship Selection.

12 to 15 of the applicants will be asked to provide a full application, and 5 to 7 finalists will then be interviewed and presented to the jury, consisting of representatives from Dagens industri, utbildning.se and Stockholm School of Economics. The jury selects the recipient of the scholarship.

How to Apply for Stockholm School of Economics (SSE) MBA Scholarship.

Prepare to submit your contact details, academic background and work-life experience. As well as a motivation (maximum 2500 character) for why you should be awarded the scholarship.

APPLY HERE OFFICIAL LINK

Scholarship application deadline is June 24th 2019.

