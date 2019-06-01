The University of the South Pacific (USP) is hosting 1 general award eligible in Fiji, Samoa or Vanuatu – all Master’s courses are available/eligible for this award.

Applications are invited form suitably qualified candidates for the Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarships in South Pacific 2020. The deadline for submission of applications is June 26, 2019.

Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarships in South Pacific : Eligibility.

To apply you must be a citizen of (or hold refugee status in) a Commonwealth country other than the country hosting the award (e.g. you cannot apply for a scholarship in Fiji if you are a Fijian citizen).

Students may not apply from any Pacific countries already covered by USP.

You must have completed an undergraduate degree at a 2:1 equivalent level (or to the required level of the specific postgraduate course).

How to Apply for Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarships in South Pacific.

Applications are open until Wednesday 26 June and must be completed online. Please follow the below steps to complete your application.

1) Make sure that you have the following documentation to upload to your application:

High school certificate

Undergraduate transcript (and graduation certificate)

Two references – preferably academic

Scan of passport or national ID card

Proof of English language ability if English is not your first language

2) Complete a QECS application online

3) Submit a separate application for admission to your chosen course.

If you have any specific questions about applying for university courses at USP, please contact USP directly by email international@usp.ac.fj

