Peter Faber Business School At Australian Catholic University – Australia 2019
Seeking for a scholarship opportunity? The Australian Catholic University, Australia is inviting applications from Individuals who are looking at pursuing a degree program at the Institution.
The funded awards will provide a tuition-fee waiver of up to $2,500. If the candidate is commencing their studies in July 2019 then the grant will be $1,500 for undergraduate and $2,000 for postgraduate students. The maximum value of the funds is $15,000 for Undergraduate 3-year degree, $20,000 for Undergraduate 4-year double degree, and $10,000 for Postgraduate 2 year degree courses.
Application Deadline: December 31, 2024
Eligibility: International
Type: Undergraduate or Postgraduate
Eligible Field Of Study: field of Business and Information Technology
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be commencing as a full-time student and be required to pay tuition fees by relevant due dates.
- Applicants must be International students
- Applicants must be fluent in English Language
Application Process: Interested applicants are advised to take admission in an undergraduate or a postgraduate degree program at the university.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
