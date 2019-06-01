Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Study (JIAS) Funded Writing Fellowships 2020 – Apply

JIAS invites applications for its writing semester from 3 February to 31 May 2020.. Fellowships are open to people with any expertise – previous Fellows have included academics, novelists, scientists, poets, playwrights, humanities specialists, independent researchers and journalists.

Application Deadline: 30th June, 2019

To Be Taken At (Country): Johannesburg, South Africa

About the Award: The Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Study (JIAS) is a joint initiative of the University of Johannesburg (UJ), South Africa, and Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore. Its purpose is to promote advanced research in the humanities and natural sciences, beyond the regular teaching and research activities at institutions of higher learning. JIAS is the first fully fledged institute of advanced learning in Gauteng, South Africa’s political and economic heartland.

Type: Fellowship

Eligibility: Fellowships are open to any field of expertise. Previous fellows have included academics, novelists, scientists, poets, playwrights, humanities specialists, independent researchers and journalists.

Number of Awards: Not specified

Value of Award: JIAS Writing Fellows enjoy a quiet space for work, reflection and academic community building amidst the Melville Koppies of Johannesburg. Each Writing Fellow will receive:

Accommodation in one of 12 private residential suites at JIAS

Breakfast and lunch each day

Access to the facilities of the nearby University of Johannesburg

A monthly stipend

Duration of Program: 3 February to 31 May 2020.

How to Apply: To apply, please submit a two-page proposal, a comprehensive CV, and three letters of reference before 30 June 2019. Please note incomplete applications will not be considered.

Visit the Program Webpage for Details

