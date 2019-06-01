Apply for The Middle East Traveling Fellowship in Germant 2019

The Middle East Traveling Fellowship in Germant 2019 is open for Middle East Students . The scholarship allows Short Training level programm(s) in the field of Journalism taught at International Journalists Program (IPJ), Germany. The deadline of the scholarship is June 16, 2019 Degree Level: In 2019 IJP are offering for the sixteenth time a travel and work fellowship for up to five young journalists from the Middle East, especially from Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Israel and Palestine to spend a two-month period in Germany. We are doing this in cooperation with governmental institutions, foundations and sponsors in Germany and the Middle East. At the same time, the fellowship is being offered to journalists in Germany, who can apply to spend a two-month period in the Middle East.

Available Subjects: The scholarship is available for Journalism subject.

Scholarship Benefits:

The fellowship carries a single payment of 4,000 euro per person. This sum is intended to cover a large proportion of the travel costs, board and lodging. Fellows are expected to contribute a certain amount themselves. There will be no payment for the individual’s work on location as a journalist.

Eligible Nationalities:

Middle East, especially from Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Israel and Palestine

Application Procedure:

Applications, for which there is no special form, are to be submitted by June 16, 2019. The application must be accompanied by a detailed curriculum vitae with a passport photo, and a journalistic appraisal written by the head of department or editor-in-chief. The letter should support the application, guarantee temporary leave of absence for the duration of the fellowship, and serve as evidence of journalistic activity. Samples of work may be enclosed. A very good knowledge of English is expected. While a knowledge of German will naturally be welcomed, this is not an essential requirement for an application. Visa arrangements will be made with the help of the organizers.

After preliminary selection, the finalists might be invited for a selection interview. Legal action in respect of the final decision shall be barred. Notification will be sent to the successful candidates by mid August 2019.

All fellows undertake to write, upon their return, a report of at least three pages on their experience, activities and impressions in the country.

Deadline: June 16, 2019