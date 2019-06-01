Apply for Hochschule Hof International Scholarships in Germany, 2019

Hochschule Hof International Scholarships in Germany, 2019 is open for open for all nationalities except germans. The scholarship allows Bachelor, Masters level programm(s) in the field of all subjects taught in university taught at Germany Universities, Hof University of Applied Sciences . The deadline of the scholarship is October 20, 2019 Under the condition of reception of financial means from the Bavarian Ministry of Science, Research and the Arts (Bayerische Staatsministerium für Wissenschaft und Kunst). Hochschule Hof gives semester or yearly scholarships to qualified foreign students in need for the summer semester 2019 and/ or winter semester 2019/20. The scholarships shall provide financial support for foreign students to cover extra costs for living and study materials during their studies at Hochschule Hof.

Deree Level: Scholarship covers Bachelors and Masters programms.

Available Subjects: All subjects offered by university are open under this scholarship programm.

Scholarship Benefits: Scholarship benefits include Partial Funding, 100,00 € – 659,00 € per month

Eligible Nationalities: The scholarship is open to all nationalities students except germans.

Eligibility Criteria: – international students must be enrolled as full-time students or double-degree students (not possible for exchange students) at the Hochschule Hof for the respective semester (summer semester 2019 or winter semester 2019/20).

– International students must be exempt from tuition fees (expect service fees)

– international students must be academically (previous examination performance) and personally qualified. Foreign students enrolled in Bachelor courses must have achieved a minimum of 90 ECTS to be eligible. Please attach proof.

– international students in financial need. Hochschule Hof may at any time ask

for proof of given information. Students receiving any additional public funding (e.g. BAföG, DAAD, Erasmus, any kind of governmental scholarship) for the same period of time cannot be considered and are exempted from this scholarship!

Application procedure: Submit application form along with

– proof of enrolment

– latest transcript of records (Master students add a copy of their final transcript of their Bachelor degree in either German or English language) – with average rating

– Cover letter with short CV

– proof of nationality (e.g. copy of passport)

Deadline: 20th october 2019

Scholarship Link