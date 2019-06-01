Apply for DAAD Scholarship in Germany for Masters in Public Policy and Good Governance, Helmut-Schmidt-Programme

Degree Level: Scholarship is available for masters degree level

Available subjects: Public Policy and Governance

Scholarship Benefits: DAAD pays a monthly scholarship rate of currently 850 €. The scholarship also includes contributions to health insurance in Germany, appropriate travel allowance, a study and research subsidy as well as rent subsidies and/or allowances for spouses and/or children where applicable. Prior to their study programmes, all scholarship holders receive a 6- months-German language course from April 2020 to September 2020.

Eligble Nationalities: The scholarship scheme is open to candidates from Africa, Latin America, North/Central America, South Asia, Southeast Asia as well as from countries in the Middle East.

Eligibility Criteria:

The scholarship targets very well qualified graduates with a first university degree (Bachelor or equivalent) who in the future want to actively contribute to the social and economic development of their home countries. The scholarships are offered both for young graduates without professional experience and for mid-career professionals.

The main DAAD criteria for selection are: the study results, knowledge of English (and German), political and social engagement, a convincing description of the subject-related and personal motivation for the study project in Germany and the expected benefit after the return to the home country.

The latest university degree should have been obtained during the six years prior to the application for the scholarship. Applicants cannot be considered if they have stayed in Germany for more than 15 months at the time of application.

Application procedure:

Please submit your applications for the selected master`s courses and for the DAAD scholarship to the respective universities only (not to DAAD). You must indicate that you are applying for the DAAD Helmut-SchmidtProgramme (Master’s scholarships for Public Policy and Good Governance). The application period at all 8 universities lasts from 1 June – 31 July 2019.

It is important to read the 2020 Announcement and visit the official website (found below) to access the application form and for detailed information on how to apply for this scholarship.