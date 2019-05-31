Hydrogen Peroxide And Cancer: This Is What Everyone Must Know

For all the modern scientific discoveries we have relating to health why is cancer such a huge problem? Because the cancer prevention we KNOW works has not made it through the mainstream media and health bodies.

Cancer diagnoses in the last 50 years have skyrocketed with no small coincidence at the same time that our diets and lifestyles have drastically taken a turn for the worse.

The amount of junk food, sugar, foods full of preservatives and additives is at an all-time high.

Even ‘healthy’ fruit and veg is sprayed with cancerous chemicals before is it presented to us at the store.

Cosmetics, pollution, soaps, and shampoos all contain chemicals which attack our bodies.

Cancer is seen as an inevitability, to be dealt with harmful drugs and treatments when the time comes, but so many more people could be saved if the onus was transferred to preventing cancer rather than treating it.

The one thing we do know about cancer is that it simply cannot survive in oxygen, and it thrives in an oxygen-less environment.

Cancer grows rapidly in an acid-heavy environment such as the body of a person consuming lots of junk food with the wrong kind of dietary fats.

Patients undergoing chemotherapy are often told not to eat alkalizing foods like kale as it will interfere with the treatment.

“All pathogens, viruses, and parasites are anaerobic. They thrive in the absence of oxygen, but cannot survive with an abundance of oxygen. Even cancer cells cannot exist in oxygen. They depend on fermenting glucose to survive and multiply.”

The solution? To keep your body in as best an alkaline state as possible. A body in a state of alkaline is a place where cancer cells will not be able to thrive.

Alkaline hydrogen peroxide kills cancer cells because the cancer cells are unable to break down the hydrogen peroxide.

Use 1 cap of 35% hydrogen peroxide diluted in a bath for your body to take on its alkaline effects. Better still, take a couple of drops of reagent grade hydrogen peroxide diluted in water.

