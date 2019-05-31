Checkout 4-Ingredient Juice Recipe to Lower Blood Sugar Naturally

Want to avoid the problem of diabetes? Please the article below.

Diabetes is a serious health condition which can occur when your blood sugar levels, or blood glucose, gets too high and affects your overall health.

We get glucose from the food we ingest and our body uses it as a primary source for energy. The pancreas is responsible for insulin production and this hormone then enables the glucose from our food to get to our cells which they use for energy.However, sometimes our pancreas is unable to produce sufficient amount of insulin or our body can’t use it properly which leads to the glucose staying in the blood and our blood sugar levels get elevated. This can lead to a number of health problems and even though diabetes is incurable, it can be managed and you can maintain optimal health with some lifestyle changes.

In today’s article we’ll show you how to lower your blood sugar levels completely naturally and stay healthy despite your diabetes. The recipe works best for people suffering from type 2 diabetes.

You’ll need the following ingredients:

2 carrots

2 handfuls of spinach

1 apple (green is best)

2 celery stalks

Preparation method:

Wash all the fruits and veggies and peel the apple and carrots. Take out the seeds from the apple as well. Now toss everything in the blender and pulse until everything is combined. That’s it, your drink is ready for consumption.

Health Benefits of all the ingredients

Spinach

Spinach abounds in calcium, vitamins A and C and beta carotene. One Swedish research revealed that spinach is also rich in nitrated which lower the amount of oxygen your cells require for energy. After consuming spinach, your muscles require much less oxygen to produce energy which means they’re more efficient. Spinach also has a low glycemic index, so you can consume it freely and not worry about it causing a blood sugar spike.

Celery

Celery is rich in potassium and magnesium, both substances are crucial in the treatment and prevention of hypertension. Celery is also a natural remedy for a variety of inflammatory conditions, like bone and joints problems, which is common in diabetics. This means that celery can help in the prevention of these conditions.

Carrots

Carrots are abundant in antioxidants, amazing health-boosting ingredients which can prevent vision loss in diabetics and prevent the occurrence of diabetes in the first place. The high amount of beta carotene is converted in vitamin A, an essential vitamin in the treatment of diabetes.

Green Apples

Green apples abound in malic acid, which is effective in lowering your blood sugar levels.

Method of consumption

This remedy should be consumed every morning on an empty stomach before breakfast. If you want to regulate your blood sugar levels naturally start consuming this drink and you’ll soon notice significant improvement.

source

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)