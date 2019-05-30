TY Danjuma MBA Scholarship for African Students to Study at Leading Business Schools 2019/2020 – Apply

The TY Danjuma MBA Scholarship provides financial support to post-graduate African students who have been accepted onto MBA programmes at the top-10 leading Business Schools in the world.

Application Deadline: 30th June 2019

Eligible Countries: African countries

To Be Taken At (University): The Financial Times MBA Global Ranking for 2018 lists the top ten schools as; Stanford Graduate School of Business, INSEAD, University of Pennsylvania: Wharton, London Business School, Harvard Business School, University of Chicago: Booth, Columbia Business School, Ceibs, MIT: Sloan, and University of California at Berkeley: Haas. Click the link below for details.

About the Award: Launched in 2011, The TY Danjuma MBA Scholarship aims to help up to seven students a year. Since launching, scholarships have been awarded to 30 students in total attending Harvard Business School, INSEAD, London Business School, MIT: Sloan, Stanford Graduate School of Business, University of California at Berkeley: Haas, University of Chicago Booth, University of Pennsylvania: Wharton, IE Business School and University of Cambridge: Judge. Our scholars have come from Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Ghana.

Type: MBA

Eligibility:

All successful African MBA applicants to the top ten Business Schools (as ranked by the Financial Times) are eligible to receive The TY Danjuma MBA Scholarship regardless of domicile.

The grant is awarded to successful candidates prior to the annual intake for that Business School.

Number of Awards: 7

Value of Award: The TY Danjuma MBA Scholarship is intended to provide additional financial support to help African students bridge some of the financial burden attached to taking on MBA programmes, it will not be enough to act as the primary source of funding for these programmes.

Duration of Award: Duration of MBA programme

How to Apply: Eligible students should email mba@tyd-fo.co.uk sending the following information between 1 May and 30 June 2019:

• Full Name

• Nationality

• Full contact details

• Name of Business School where you have been accepted onto their MBA Programme

• Year of enrolment at the Business School

• Copy of offer letter from the Business School

• Copy of your CV

• Copy of your budget and funding shortfall (include all scholarship and loans information). Note, the TY Danjuma MBA Scholarship is to help support by providing additional financial aid, it will not be enough to act as the primary source of funding for the MBA.

Visit the Programme Webpage for Details

