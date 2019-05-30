Shell Niger Delta Postgraduate Scholarship Scheme in UK Universities 2019 -Apply

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), operator of the SPDC Joint Venture, is delighted to announce the Ninth annual SPDC JV Niger Delta Postgraduate Scholarship for applicants from Bayelsa, Delta, Imo and Rivers states.

Application Deadline: 15th June 2019.

Eligible African Countries: Nigeria (Rivers, Delta, Imo and Bayelsa States)

To be taken at (country): The scholarship is offered in partnership with three prestigious and internationally recognised universities in the United Kingdom Imperial College London, University of Aberdeen and the University of Leeds UK

Accepted Subject Areas? The following courses at the three institutions qualify for the scholarship:

Imperial College London

MSC Petroleum Engineering

MSC Petroleum Geoscience

University College London

MSC Geophysics

MSc Safety & Reliability Engineering for Oil & Gas

MSC Advanced Chemical Engineering MSc Integrated Petroleum Geoscience

University of Leeds

MSC Exploration Geophysics

MSC Electronic/Electrical Engineering

About Scholarship: Each year the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) offers scholarship awards to students form the Niger Delta region of Nigeria. The Oil and Gas company is delighted to announce the annual SPDC Niger Delta Postgraduate Scholarship Scheme for applicants from Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa States.

The scholarship scheme is aimed to provide an opportunity for qualifying students from the three Niger Delta States to further their education in courses that are relevant to the oil and gas industry.

Offered Since: 2010

Type: Postgraduate (Masters)

By what Criteria is Selection Made? Candidates must have gained admission to study at any of the participating universities in one of the qualifying courses

Who is qualified to apply? To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must

display sound intellectual ability and leadership potential.

meet the individual university’s English Language requirements (usually at least 6.5 in IELTS score valid for Sept. 2018 admission). Please note that TOEFL is no longer recognised by most UK universities. Candidates are advised that failure to meet each university’s English Language requirement at the time of selection may invalidate their application.

be aged between 21-28 years by 30/09/2019.

be an indigene of Rivers, Delta, Imo or Bayelsa states (documentary proof of this will be required and will be verified).

currently reside in Nigeria.

plan to return to Nigeria on completion of the proposed programme of study.

have obtained a university degree (at least of equivalent standard to a UK Second Class Upper Honours degree).

not have studied previously in the UK or any other developed country

have a Nigerian international passport valid till December 2020

be neither a current nor former employee (who has left employment less than 5 years before) of SPDC or the Royal Dutch Shell Group or any Shell company or the local Nigerian consultant

not be a spouse, child or ward of staff of Shell Companies in Nigeria or the local Nigerian consultant

What are the benefits? The scholarship will cover tuition, one economy return-flight ticket from Nigeria to the UK and a contribution towards living expenses only.

How long will sponsorship last? One year postgraduate Masters Studies

How can I Apply?

Submit application for admission to any of the participating universities for any of the qualifying courses.

Application forms for the scholarship will ONLY be available through the websites of the Imperial College London, the University of Leeds and University of Aberdeen, following a formal offer of admission by the university.

The universities will process applications and select candidates to attend interviews before being considered for final selection.

Completed scholarship application forms must reach participating universities and the local Nigerian consultant not later than June 15, 2019.

Visit Scholarship Webpage for Details

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)