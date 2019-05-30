Qingdao Government Scholarship 2019/2020 for International Students – China – Apply

To attract and encourage more international students to study in Qingdao and engage in scientific research, the Qingdao Municipal Government has established the “Qingdao Municipal Government Scholarship for International Students in China” (hereinafter referred to as “the scholarship”) to provide incentives for excellent overseas students studying in universities and colleges.

Application Deadline: 15th June 2019

Eligible Countries: International

To Be Taken At (Country): China

About the Award: The China University of Petroleum is a university system in China. It consists of two universities: China University of Petroleum, located in Qingdao and Dongying, and China University of Petroleum, located in Beijing.

Type: Undergraduate, Masters, Doctoral

Eligibility: To be eligible for the Qingdao Government Scholarship:

The applicants shall be foreign citizens, who are in good health, friendly to China and comply with Chinese laws and regulations. Besides, the applicants shall meet the following requirements:

Students who apply for a bachelor’s degree shall have a diploma or certificate equivalent to a Chinese high school graduate; students who apply for a master’s degree shall have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent; students who apply for a doctoral degree shall have a master’s degree or equivalent.

The applicants shall have the required level of Chinese language for admission to the university and provide relevant proofs, such as HSK (Chinese Proficiency Test Certificate), other Chinese language learning and examination certificates, etc. Applicants who are taught in English the conditions may be relaxed appropriately.

For students who apply as long-term advanced students, their time of study shall be more than one semester.

Universities shall formulate specific conditions for applying for admission according to the actual situation. The applicants shall meet those specific conditions. Under the same circumstances, the scholarship gives priority to students from countries along the “ Belt and Road” and Qingdao’s sister cities. Applicants who have been awarded Chinese government scholarship at all levels of government are no longer eligible for the Qingdao Municipal Government Scholarship for International Students in China

Number of Awards: Not specified

Value of Award: The scholarship is aimed mainly for newly enrolled foreign students in universities in Qingdao, including degree students and long-term advanced students (completing more than one semester). The funding standard for the scholarship for graduate students is 30,000 RMB per person, undergraduate students 20,000 RMB per person and long-term advanced students per person 10, 000 RMB.

How to Apply:

Complete an online application

Send all required materials (see Application Instruction for 2019) along with the “Qingdao Municipal Government Scholarship Application Form (For Freshman)”(Qingdao Municipal Government Scholarship Application Form (For Freshman).docx) by post to the Admission Office of SDU International Students & Scholars Center. The address is: 27 Shanda Nanlu, Shandong University (Central Campus), Mingde Building, C301, Jinan, P.R. China; Postal code: 250100.

